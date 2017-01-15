NC woman strikes it rich in lottery for 2nd time

Published:
Lisa Williard (right) collects her symbolic check in Raleigh. Photo from the N.C. Education Lottery.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – An Iredell County woman is comparing her latest lottery win to being struck twice by lightning.

A news release from the N.C. Education Lottery says Lisa Williard of Harmony was one of three people to split the jackpot in Thursday’s Cash 5 drawing. The jackpot was $1,065,423.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Williard’s first win came in 2008, when she won $363,041 from a Cash 5 drawing.

Willard claimed her prize of $355,141 on Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After state and federal taxes, she took home $246,826, which she said she would use to pay off her mortgage.

The other winning tickets were sold at stores in Pineville and Winston Salem. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

