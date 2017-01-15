Multiple agencies investigating Rogersville warehouse fire

ROGERSVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The TBI is investigating a fire in Hawkins County that destroyed a family business.

The owner of Express Hauling, Chris Williamson, tells News Channel 11 his business is a total loss following Sunday’s fire.

Just before 7 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Highway 70 North just off 11W.

The Striggersville Volunteer Fire Department says the building was engulfed in flames, they then called for backup.

It took nearly 50 firefighters from multiple agencies nearly three hours to put out the blaze, causing TDOT to close one lane of the highway.

The owner didn’t want to speak on camera but he tells us three dump trucks were destroyed.

“There were chemicals in there and we had to call hazmat out to assess that,” Johnny Mallory with the Striggersville Volunteer Fire Department said.

The owner also tells us a Nissan pickup truck and tools are missing from the property.

Agents with Tennessee Bomb and Arson were on scene taking photos and combing through the wreckage.

An agent tells us they’re investigating the origin of the fire to see if it is arson.

The TBI is assisting in the investigation.

Fire crews say no one was inside the building at the time and no injuries were reported.

