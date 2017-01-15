Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores coming to Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has learned that Jo-Ann Fabric will be coming to Kingsport in 2017.

According to Kingsport City Manager Jeff Fleming, The Jo-Ann Fabric will be moving into the old Hancock Fabrics space on Stone Drive.

Jo-Ann Fabric will also soon open a location in Johnson City.

We reported back in November the craft store will be moving into the former Hancock Fabrics building sometime in the first quarter of 2017.

That location in Johnson City is in the Target shopping center just off of North Roan Street.

Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores said it is the nation’s largest specialty retailer of fabrics and crafts, including sewing, home decorating, baking and scrap-booking supplies.

