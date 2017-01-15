Day two of ETSU’s indoor track and field invitational

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The ETSU men’s and women’s track and field teams competed on day two of the ETSU Track and Field Invitational as three Bucs earned first place honors and 12 top-5 finishes on Saturday in Johnson City.

Highlights of Day Two

To start day two for ETSU, a pair of Buccaneers cracked the top-10 in the women’s one mile run. Katie Hirko (Oley, Pa.) placed fifth with a 5:21.56 time, and Kaitlyn Lay (Knoxville, Tenn.) finished with a 5:25.90 time to fall into tenth place.

placed fifth with a 5:21.56 time, and finished with a 5:25.90 time to fall into tenth place. On the men’s side of the one mile, freshman Noah Charles (Johnson City, Tenn.) finished fourth after clocking a 4:35.96. He was just four seconds away from claiming the top spot in the event and under a second from cracking the top three.

finished fourth after clocking a 4:35.96. He was just four seconds away from claiming the top spot in the event and under a second from cracking the top three. Heading into the afternoon portion of day two, ETSU had both its men’s and women’s 4000m distance medley relay teams finish second. The women’s medley team finished with a 12:58.10 time, just 4.5 seconds behind SoCon foe Wofford. The men were clocked at an impressive 10:13.93.

After qualifying for the finals in the women’s 60mH on day one, Kyra Atkins (Greer, S.C.) and Lamisha Simmons (Dania Beach, Fla) stayed hot as they claimed the top two spots, respectively. Atkins dashed to the finish line with an 8.36 time, and Simmons finished behind her teammate at 8.76.

and stayed hot as they claimed the top two spots, respectively. Atkins dashed to the finish line with an 8.36 time, and Simmons finished behind her teammate at 8.76. After outhustling the pack yesterday in the 60 meter dash, Katrina Seymour (New Providence, Bahamas) held her position at the top in the finals. She clocked in at 7.59, which was five milliseconds faster than her preliminary heat.

held her position at the top in the finals. She clocked in at 7.59, which was five milliseconds faster than her preliminary heat. Michael Williams (Mt. Juliet, N.J.) went neck and neck with three other runners in the final and finished second in the men’s 60mH. He was one millisecond from tying the top spot but also only held a two millisecond lead over fourth place.

went neck and neck with three other runners in the final and finished second in the men’s 60mH. He was one millisecond from tying the top spot but also only held a two millisecond lead over fourth place. Freshman Kiana Davis (Ooltewah, Tenn.) showed success in the finals of the women’s 200 meters. She improved her time from the prelims by 0.26 seconds but, ultimately, fell to second place in the finals. Simmons finished middle of the pack in the finals as she was clocked at 25.47.

showed success in the finals of the women’s 200 meters. She improved her time from the prelims by 0.26 seconds but, ultimately, fell to second place in the finals. Simmons finished middle of the pack in the finals as she was clocked at 25.47. The junior from Stuart, Va., Victoria Hutchens (Stuart, Va.) , moved into the top-5 in the women’s 3000 meter run. Five runners from Hutchens’ heat claimed all the top times in the overall results.

, moved into the top-5 in the women’s 3000 meter run. Five runners from Hutchens’ heat claimed all the top times in the overall results. In the one mile run, junior Simeon Roberts (Greeneville, Tenn.) cruised to the number one position as he posted a 4:20.45 time.

cruised to the number one position as he posted a 4:20.45 time. In one of the last events of the night, the ETSU women’s 4 x 400m relay team claimed the second slot and edged Kennesaw State by almost 0.50 seconds. Virginia Commonwealth University earned the top slot at 3:50.56.

David Winchester (Knoxville, Tenn.) finished in the top-5 in the men’s 300 meter with a time of 8:47.82. On the women’s side of the 300 meters, Hutchens placed sixth with a time of 10:31.70, which was 1.22 seconds away from moving into the top-5.