Animal rights groups applaud Ringling Bros.

ELLENTON, Fla. (AP) – Animal rights groups wasted no time in weighing in on the announcement that the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus is closing in May.

In a statement sent Saturday night, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said it “heralds the end of what has been the saddest show on earth for wild animals, and asks all other animal circuses to follow suit, as this is a sign of changing times.”

PETA and other groups have long opposed the circus and its performing animals.

Wayne Pacelle, the president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said the circus has changed “a great deal over a century and a half, but not fast enough … I know this is bittersweet for the Feld family, but I applaud their decision to move away from an institution grounded on inherently inhumane wild animal acts.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)