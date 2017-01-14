Sullivan County commissioner listed in harassment report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Bristol, TN Police Department has listed the name of a Sullivan County commissioner on a harassment report.

According to the report, a Food City employee says she felt harassed by Mack Harr.

Mack Harr serves Sullivan County’s fourth district which is Piney Flats.

The address listed on the harassment report matches the address and phone number that’s listed for Harr on the commission’s government website.

The report says a 22-year-old Food City employee said she felt harassed multiple times by Harr.

It also shows Harr came into the store where the employee works on Highway 394 in Blountville.

According to the report, Harr tried talking to her multiple times on Dec. 29 and kept staring at her but she tried to avoid him.

A Food City manager told police, Harr was actually banned from the Food City on Jan. 2.

Managers showed police surveillance video, showing Harr standing near her, approaching her multiple times.

Harr has not been charged with a crime.

We reached out to Harr on Friday and he said he didn’t have a comment.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said the harassment report doesn’t involve the county commission and it won’t affect Harr’s position as a commissioner.

We’ve reached out to Food City management and the person who filed the report but they were not available for comment.

