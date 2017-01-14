Malik Foreman to play in Tropical Bowl on Sunday

DAYTONA BEACH, FL- Tennessee’s Jason Croom and Malik Foreman will compete in the 2017 Tropical Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 15, at Daytona Beach Municipal Stadium.

The Tropical Bowl is a premier FBS Division I level College Football All Star Game played in Daytona Beach, Florida, annually in mid-January. The Tropical Bowl showcases the top college football seniors to NFL scouts and general managers who travel from around the country to the event. The weekend is focused on scouting, teaching, and football. The Inaugural 2016 game was held at North Miami Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 9 a.m. ET. The game will have a live online video stream via Audible Sports at AudibleSports.net. A live audio stream will also be available through Spreaker.com/user/threepointconversion.

Croom and Foreman will play for the National Team, which will wear red.

After redshirting the 2015 season due to injury, Croom returned to action in 2016 as a fifth-year player, switching positions from wide receiver to tight end. He finished the year with 21 catches for 242 yards and his blocking contributed to a UT running game that averaged 205.2 yards per game. Over his five-year Tennessee career, Croom played in 39 games and made 60 catches for 816 yards and six touchdowns.

Foreman enjoyed arguably his most productive year as a senior in 2016, finishing with 26 tackles (22 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, five passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He made a key fourth-quarter interception in UT’s comeback win over Georgia on Oct. 1 and followed that with an incredible forced fumble at Texas A&M on Oct. 8, stripping Trayveon Williams at the goal line. For his career, Foreman played in 44 games and totaled 71 tackles (58 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 17 passes defended, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.