Kingsport city leaders, developers planning $22 million assisted living facility

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A multimillion dollar assisted living facility may soon be on its way to Kingsport.

Leaders with the City of Kingsport and Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority went before the Sullivan County Commission Thursday, to ask for a 22-acre extension to the existing RiverBend Redevelopment District land near Walmart on Fort Henry Drive.

They’re hoping to build a $22 million assisted living facility called “The Blake”.

Kingsport’s Development Services Director says Kingsport is in need of more facilities like this.

“They did three separate market studies for assisted living facilities, all three came out positive,” Tully said.

Sullivan County Commissioner Pat Shull disagrees with the proposed $1 million tax incentive that developers would get with the project.

“I’d vote no and I would urge the other commissioners to vote no,” Shull said.

Although he doesn’t disagree with the entire project, Shull said it gives a tax break to a selected entity and it’s unfair to other businesses and individuals.

Since Shull objected to moving this item to the consent agenda, it’s going to the regular agenda at the commission’s upcoming meeting.

Tully is hopeful for approval at the commission’s next meeting.

“As they grow older and continue to need services, they’re going to need this kind of care,” Tully said.

The project would include nearly 120 apartments, fully staffed with nurses and have additional spaces for businesses and parks.

The city is working with Quality Senior Living, LLC and Elcan Associates, Inc. on the project.

Commissioners will discuss the plan again Tuesday at the county commission meeting.

If approved, the city hopes to have this project done by Spring 2018.

