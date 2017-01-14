Jennifer Holliday backs out Trump inauguration performance

By Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, actress and singer Jennifer Holliday poses for a photo during an interview in New York. Holliday, who will perform at Donald Trump's inaugural welcome concert next week, supported Hillary Clinton in the election and says her decision to participate is not a political statement.. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, actress and singer Jennifer Holliday poses for a photo during an interview in New York. Holliday, who will perform at Donald Trump's inaugural welcome concert next week, supported Hillary Clinton in the election and says her decision to participate is not a political statement.. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Singer Jennifer Holliday has backed out as a performer at next week’s presidential inaugural, saying she did not realize that her participation would be interpreted as a statement of support for President-elect Donald Trump.

Holliday, best known for her Tony-winning role in Broadway’s “Dreamgirls,” faced pressure from her gay, lesbian and black fans when it was announced she would sing at Thursday’s concert at Washington’s Lincoln Memorial.

Holliday said in a statement Saturday that she apologized for her lapse of judgment, for being uneducated on the issues and causing heartbreak for her fans.

Several prominent entertainers have declined to perform at Trump inaugural festivities. Country star Toby Keith and actor Jon Voigt are in the lineup for Thursday’s concert.

Holliday’s reversal was first reported by The Wrap.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s