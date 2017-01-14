High School Basketball Friday

Kane O'Neill By Published:
hoops

Sullivan Central and Daniel Boone would earn a split on Friday. The Trailblazer girls defeated the Cougars 48-40, while the Cougar boys picked up a 67-57 win.

South Greene and Hampton would also earn a split Friday. The South Greene girls won in the first game of the day 60-49, while the boys fell 73-50.

Two big games at Tennessee High on Friday. The Viking girls defeated Dobyns-Bennett 52-49 in overtime. The Dobyns-Bennett boys forced a split with a 66-45 win, which was head coach Charlie Morgan’s 500th win.

The Elizabethton boys topped Happy Valley 63-44, while the David Crockett boys defeated Unicoi 74-47.

