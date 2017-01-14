THP investigating multi-vehicle crash involving trooper near Dillow Drive in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol and other emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 36 near Dillow Drive in Kingsport Friday night.

According to THP spokesperson Lt. Bill Miller, a THP trooper was involved in the crash and EMS crews have responded to the scene to evaluate the occupants who were in the other vehicles involved in the crash.

Miller said preliminary information indicated that a separate crash had occurred directly in front of the trooper’s vehicle.

According to Miller, a person who was driving under the influence crashed into the back of another vehicle. The driver then reportedly tried to drive away from the scene and hit a THP trooper’s vehicle.

The trooper then arrested the driver.

News Channel 11 has a crew at the scene that said at least a mile of Highway 36 northbound from Glendora Drive to Dillow Drive was closed due to the crash.

Our cameras captured at least two people being pulled up on stretchers from an embankment. It is unclear at this time the extent of their injuries.

Our crews tell us car parts and shattered glass were seen on the road. No word yet on when the road will reopen.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies, THP and Sullivan County EMS crews have all responded to the scene.

