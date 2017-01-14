Gillespie launches bid for Va. governor, pledges tax cuts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) – Republican Ed Gillespie has launched his campaign for Virginia governor with a pledge to jump-start the state’s economy, in part by cutting taxes.

The former Republican National Committee chairman is making a series of appearances around the state. His first three stops on Saturday were in Chantilly, Richmond and Virginia Beach.

Gillespie narrowly lost a U.S. Senate bid against Democrat Mark Warner in 2014.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Gillespie criticized the economic policies of Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and his preferred successor, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam. He says he’ll cut taxes for families and small businesses and that Virginia “can’t afford four more years of a liberal governor.”

Prince William County board chairman Corey Stewart and state Sen. Frank Wagner are also seeking the GOP nomination.

