Ed Gillespie launches campaign for Virginia governor with a stop in Bristol

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – A former White House aid and Republican National Committee Chairman launched his campaign for Governor of Virginia Saturday, with a stop in Bristol, VA.

Ed Gillespie made his last stop of the day at the Mellow Mushroom off Lee Highway in Bristol, VA.

Bristol was his fifth stop, in what he’s calling the “opening kickoff” to his campaign.

He greeted dozens, before he went through issues he hopes to tackle if elected, like cutting taxes for middle class families and creating more full-time jobs for Virginians, as well as working on the economy.

“We have got to diversify our economy, in Southwest Virginia; we’ve got some opportunities, opportunities in the area of cyber, outdoor recreation, tourism, that I’m very excited about,” Gillespie said

Gillespie added he hopes to make the case to the Trump administration to stop the war on coal and making sure more transportation dollars come back into Southwest Virginia.

His next stop is Sunday morning in Abingdon, VA.

