Dozens gather in Johnson City to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Dozens gathered at Wesley United Methodist Church in Johnson City Saturday morning to honor civil rights activist, Martin Luther King Jr.

The 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast honored his life through prayer, food, speakers and more.

Johnson City’s Langston Heritage Group recently passed the baton to the Carver Recreation Center to keep the tradition moving forward.

Ticket sales go to Carver’s after school program to raise money for a Washington D.C. historical trip.

“Our youth is our future and I think it’s important for us to continue to provide opportunities for them, because you have opportunities, you cease opportunities and they multiply for you,” UT Alumnus, retired NFL player and guest speaker, Anthony Hancock said.

Carver’s already raised a few thousand dollars for the upcoming trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

