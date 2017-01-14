Day one of ETSU’s indoor track and field invitational

JOHNSON CITY, TN- After the conclusion of day one at the ETSU Track and Field Invitational, the ETSU men’s and women’s track and field teams performed well as Kyra Atkins (Greer, S.C.), Lamisha Simmons (Dania Beach, Fla.), Michael Williams (Mt. Laurel, N.J.), Katrina Seymour (New Providence, Bahamas), and Kiana Davis (Ooltewah, Tenn.) shined individually on Friday in Johnson City.

Highlights of Day One

Seymour led the pack for all 60 meters as she finished with the fastest time of 7.64.

Atkins and Simmons each qualified for the finals in the prelims in the 60mH. Atkins had the quickest time of day one with an 8.64. Just nipping at her heels, Simmons clocked at an 8.89 for the third-best overall time.

Williams picked up where he left off in the 60mH as he qualified after finishing fourth in the fastest heat. He finished seventh overall with a time of 8.46.

Davis outraced the competition in her prelim 200 meter round with a 25.41 time. In her heat, she outhustled the competition with the next closest runner coming over 20 seconds behind the freshman. Again just nipping at a teammates’ heels but qualifying for the finals, Simmons fell into fourth place in the 200 meters with a 25.45 time.

Thomas Miller (Lithonia, Ga.) and Haydn Borghetti-Metz (Rogersville, Tenn.) each cracked the top-10 in the men’s 800 meters. Miller fell into fifth with a 1:56.00, and Borghetti-Metz placed eighth with a time of 1:57.89.

The redshirt sophomore from Nashville, Benjamin Johnson , competed in the men’s weighted throw. He hit a mark of 15.68 meters and finished in seventh place.

Day Two Preview

The women’s 800 meter final will take place at noon, and the men’s 800 meter final start at 12:19 p.m.

Davis and Simmons will compete in the women’s 200 meters, which starts at 5:10 p.m.

Williams looks to take the top stop in the men’s 60mH finals, which begins at 4:55 p.m.

Atkins and Simmons, who finished in the top three in the women’s 60mH, will compete in the finals tomorrow at 4:40 p.m.

After claiming the fastest time in the prelims, Seymour will look to stay atop of the leaderboards in the women’s 60 meters. The race starts at 4:20 p.m.

For the full schedule of the meet and results after day one of the ETSU Track and Field Invitational,