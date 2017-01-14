Church Hill Police ask for tips to identity high school vandals

CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – The Church Hill Police Department is asking for your help identifying vandals at a local high school.

Police posted photos to Twitter on Saturday, asking for tips on a vandalism and burglary Friday night at Volunteer High School

If you recognize any of the people in the photos you’re asked to call Detective Mays with the Church Hill Police Department at 423-357-3487 ext. 2.

We’ve reached out to Church Hill Police for more details.

