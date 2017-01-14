Capitol architect says pig painting breaks rules

WASHINGTON (AP) – A GOP congressman’s office says a painting on Capitol grounds that has stirred controversy will come down Tuesday after a review by the Capitol architect.

Washington Rep. Dave Reichert’s office reports he has been informed that the architect has determined the painting violates House Building Commission rules.

The painting depicts Ferguson, Missouri, with the image of a pig in a police uniform aiming a gun at a protester. It was among hundreds completed by high school students that are featured in a tunnel leading to the Capitol.

Reichert says the painting is a slap in the face to men and women who put their lives on the line every day.

Defenders of the painting say its removal would violate the First Amendment.

