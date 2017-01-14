Bristol Skate Inn to shut its doors after 41 years in business

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- After 41 years in business, the Bristol Skate Inn on K-Mart Drive will officially shut its doors.

Saturday morning we met with Mike Wilson who has owned the Skate Inn for 20 years.

Wilson said they made the decision just after the new year to close, telling us business has been declining for several years.

The Bristol Skate Inn first opened in 1975.

“The skating rink came to be right around the time the disco roller skating was getting really hot, its survived a lot of things since then, but with the downturn of the economy, we did some projections, and just decided it was time to leave,” Wilson said.

If you want one last chance to skate, they will open their doors for the final time Saturday night at 7p.m.

Wilson said the building will be auctioned off later this month, and he remains hopeful someone might be able to purchase the property and restore it.

