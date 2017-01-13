TN lawmaker introduces bill to place restrictions on food stamp use

(WJHL) – A Tennessee lawmaker wants to put restrictions on how food stamps are used.

Republican Rep. Sheila Butt introduced a bill to ban the use of food stamps to buy items without nutritional value.

Banned items would include those high in calories, sugar and fat — such as sodas, ice cream, candy, cookies and cake.

The measure would prohibit stores from selling those items to people on the supplemental nutritional assistance program.

More than $1 million Tennesseans received food stamp assistance as of November.

