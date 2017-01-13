TLC Center of Elizabethton prepares to open soup kitchen

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The TLC Community Center in Elizabethton is furthering their efforts to help the community in which they serve.

Currently, the center provides help to mothers who are in need of assistance when it comes to fulfilling the needs of their children and also plays a role in keeping the number of abortions down in Carter County and Elizabethton.

They call the organization a crisis pregnancy center for mothers who just don’t have anyone to help them. But they play a much bigger role in the community.

Through the years they have started a number of programs such as feeding children meals in the summer and working with food for the multitude helping distribute food items on Saturdays.

The organization has announced they are starting a weekly soup kitchen to help feed those in the community who are in need.

Director of the TLC Community Center, Angie Odom, said there is a real need to help those who might otherwise go hungry if not provided a meal.

“We just don’t have a place when someone comes in to say, just go down the road and they have a meal at a certain time, without sending them to a neighboring town”, said Odom.

The Program will start on Tuesday, January 24th. The hours will be between 11 am and 2 pm.

They will start their menu out small with soups and sandwiches but hopes it can grow larger in the future.

Odom said the key to the success of the program will be the number of people who make donations and the volunteers who will help make and serve the food.

She said you can make a donation of money, food or even your time.

She also added that some local restaurants are going to provide vouchers for lunches throughout the community for those who cannot make the trip to the center, but at this time she said she can’t name who they are.

They would be provided meals during the same house the center would offer meals.

She said she would like to see this program happen every day but that it will take the community’s help to make that dream a reality.

If you are interested in helping you can call the center at 423.543.HOPE (4673)

You can also reach out to the on their Facebook at TLC Community Center

Also, their address is 145 Judge Don Lewis Blvd.

