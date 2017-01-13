Sources: Gerald Sensabaugh will accept David Crockett head coaching position

JONESBOROUGH, TN- Multiple sources tell News Channel 11 Sports that former Dallas Cowboy Gerald Sensabaugh will accept the head football coaching position at David Crockett and all that remains is to dot the ‘I’s and cross the ‘T’s.

Sensabaugh was a stand-out at Dobyns-Bennett before signing with ETSU after graduation. Sensabaugh transferred to North Carolina after ETSU disabanded its football program.

Sensabaugh was drafted in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He would play 6 seasons in the NFL between the Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys.

The former Dobyns-Bennett star returned to Kingsport this past season as a volunteer assistant coach.

David Crockett Athletic Director Josh Kite could not confirm the hire this evening, but tells News Channel 11 Sports that they hope to make a final decision on Monday and will hold a press conference to introduce their new head coach on Tuesday.