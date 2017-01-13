Report: FAA not prepared for major air traffic outages

By JOAN LOWY, Associated Press Published:
An airplane flies between the air traffic control tower and the Washington Monument at Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport, Monday, Aug. 10, 2015. For more than three years, the government has kept secret a study it requested that found air traffic controllers work schedules often lead to chronic fatigue, making them less alert and endangering the safety of the national air traffic system, according to report on the study obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
An airplane flies between the air traffic control tower and the Washington Monument at Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport, Monday, Aug. 10, 2015. For more than three years, the government has kept secret a study it requested that found air traffic controllers work schedules often lead to chronic fatigue, making them less alert and endangering the safety of the national air traffic system, according to report on the study obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A government watchdog says that the Federal Aviation Administration isn’t prepared to handle major air traffic control outages. That’s despite promises to update contingency plans made after extended disruptions in 2014 and 2015.

A report by the Department of Transportation’s inspector general says the FAA has been working on new contingency plans since a fire at control facility in the Chicago area in 2014 led to widespread flight cancellations and delays for more than two weeks.

The report says progress has been made on contingency plans for transferring responsibility for high-altitude air traffic from one facility to another in the event of a disruption, but the work isn’t complete. The agency has yet to develop plans for lower-altitude flights and planes in the immediate vicinity of airports, the report says.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s