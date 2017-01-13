Police: Suspect arrested for attempting to rob Boones Creek Waffle House

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department responded to an early morning robbery in progress call at a local restaurant.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to the Waffle House located at 2693 Boones Creek Road in Johnson City.

When they arrived, they found who they believed to be the suspect in the parking lot. The suspect was later identified as 33-year-old Todd Moore of Johnson City.

Officers said Moore tried to run away, but he was eventually detained after a struggle. Police said they found a loaded 9mm handgun and several knives on Moore.

Witnesses told police Moore entered the Waffle House restaurant and demanded keys to the safe. When the employees were not able to provide him with the keys, police said he left the restaurant.

Moore is currently behind bars at the Washington County Detention Center. He has been charged with attempted robbery, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Moore’s bond has been set at $52,000. An arraignment hearing for him has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 17th at 9:00 a.m. in General Sessions Court.