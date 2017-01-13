Oak Ridge man in custody after hostage situation

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – A hostage situation in Oak Ridge ended peacefully Thursday night with the suspect in custody and a 9-year-old child safe.

A spokesperson with Oak Ridge says the call started as a family disturbance at 6:20 p.m. on Norton Road. Officers arrived and spoke with a woman who said she was involved in a disturbance with Robert Foreman, 36.

Officers went to the home and made contact with Foreman, who they say initially barricaded himself inside the home with a 9-year-old girl. The spokesperson says Foreman armed himself with a rifle and threatened the officers, refusing to come out of the home.

Officers established a perimeter around the home and restricted access to New York Avenue between Utah Avenue and Outer Drive. Crisis negotiators spoke with Foreman for around an hour before he surrendered around 8 p.m. He was taken into custody and the girl was found unharmed.

Oak Ridge police are still investigating. Foreman was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Anderson County Detention Facility. No one was injured during the incident.