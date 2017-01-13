Numerous baggies, marijuana joints, cash reportedly found during traffic stop in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport police say a traffic stop in Colonial Heights for speeding resulted in a man facing numerous drug charges.

The Kingsport Police Department says on Thursday morning around 11:45 a.m. an officer observed a white Chevy Impala traveling nearly 60 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone near the Interstate 81 interchange in Colonial Heights.

The police officer says he then stopped the car and spoke to the driver who identified himself as 19-year-old James Leon Bradley. Bradley allegedly admitted to not having a driver’s license and no car insurance.

Police said their records indicated the license plate on the car was registered to another vehicle.

During the stop, the police officer smelled a strong odor of what they said was marijuana on Bradley and inside the car.

Bradley allegedly told police, his passenger “smoked a blunt” just moments before the traffic stop.

Also, a KPD K-9 unit responded. The K-9 alerted to drugs inside the car.

Police found numerous items inside the car, including a green plant police believed to be marijuana, small plastic baggie containing what police believed to be a powdery substance, a plastic baggie containing burnt marijuana “joints”, a set of digital scales, and a small black safe.

As regards the safe, which was found in the trunk, Bradley reportedly claimed that he had never seen the safe and told the officers that they “could have it.”

According to a release, KPD officers placed the safe on the ground and walked the K-9 around it. The dog alerted to officers drugs were possibly inside the safe.

Also, police said they found on Bradley $1300 in cash. He allegedly told police the money was from a recent sale of a motorcycle – but according to a report he could not proved a bill of sale or any other documentation of the transaction.

He reportedly told police he was unemployed.

KPD’s VICE squad responded to the stop. Detectives said they later found the following items inside the safe: 12 rounds of unfired .22 caliber ammunition, a glass jar, two baggies of a crystal like substance (believed to be crystal methamphetamine), three baggies of a rock like substance (believed to be crack cocaine), two baggies of green plant material (believed to be marijuana), a yellow pill (believed to be xanax), a baggie with an unknown white substance, an open box of sandwich baggies, a grinder, $240 in cash, a razor knife, a pack of matches, a digital scale box, razor blades, a credit card, a health insurance card with bradley’s name on it.

Bradley was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule ii drug for resale (crack cocaine & crystal methamphetamine), simple possession of a schedule iv drug (xanax), simple possession of a schedule vi drug (marijuana), possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling for the use, sale, manufacturing, or distribution of narcotics, speeding, driver license, driving an unregistered vehicle, and failure to comply with financial responsibility (no insurance).

Bradley is no longer in jail after posting a $9,000 bond.