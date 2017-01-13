Milligan College offering 8th year of free tax prep

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, TN Milligan College’s VITA tax preparation program marks its eighth year offering free, IRS-certified return preparation for the 2017 tax prep season. The program will take place from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on three Saturdays during the 2017 filing season: February 18, March 18 and April 1.

The program will be sponsored this year by Bank of Tennessee and Carter County Bank. Appointments are required. Online registration, testimonials and more information is available now at http://www.milligan.edu/vita or call 423.461.8700 to book an appointment.

“We are excited to support such an incredible service to our community,” said Andrew McKeehan, president of Carter County Bank. “We appreciate the opportunity to play a small role in Milligan’s mission.”

Backed by Milligan’s business faculty, the IRS VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program offers a free alternative that provides the same fast refunds as paid preparers offer. Over the years, Milligan’s program has completed hundreds of returns saving taxpayers thousands of dollars, with each client averaging over $1,000 in refunds.

Taxpayers eligible for VITA services include: people with annual incomes of less than $64,000; anyone with a physical disability; non-English-speaking citizens; and people older than 55. In addition to electronic filing for quick deposit of returns, VITA preparers can inform taxpayers about special tax credits for which they may qualify such as earned income tax credit, child tax credit and credit for the elderly or the disabled.

Milligan’s VITA program has come a long way since it began eight years ago, completing only 35 returns in its first year.

Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer said the VITA program has become a highly effective example of the college’s strong emphasis on servant leadership.

“VITA is a practical, hands-on way for our students to make a positive difference and become servant leaders in their community,” said Greer. “We’re delighted to have Bank of Tennessee and Carter County Bank as a partner in our efforts to provide this important service to our community.”

Visit http://www.milligan.edu/vita for current scheduling information.