THP: Multi-vehicle crash off embankment near Dillow Drive on Highway 36; road closed to traffic

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and other emergency crews have responded to a scene on Highway 36 in Kingsport near Dillow Drive where multiple cars have reportedly gone off an embankment.

News Channel 11 has a crew at the scene that said at least a mile of Highway 36 northbound from Glendora Drive to Dillow Drive is closed.

Our cameras have captured at least two people being pulled up on stretchers from the embankment. It is unclear at this time the extent of their injuries.

Our crews tell us they are also seeing car parts and shattered glass on the road.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies, THP and Sullivan County EMS crews have all responded to the scene.

