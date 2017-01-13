Greene Valley abuse case delayed two more weeks

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Greene County judge is giving a former Greene Valley Developmental Center employee charged with abuse two more weeks to make a decision about her case.

As we reported last week, Alysia Prater had until today to decide whether to take a plea deal or fight the charge. Her attorney tells us a judge decided today to postpone the case until January 27.

A grand jury indicted Prater for felony abuse of a dependent adult following our Community Watchdog investigation into the handling of past abuse cases at Greene Valley.

Witnesses said Prater hit a woman in the face with a shoe two years ago. Prater denied the allegation, but resigned as a result.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.