Greene Valley abuse case delayed two more weeks

By Published: Updated:
prater

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Greene County judge is giving a former Greene Valley Developmental Center employee charged with abuse two more weeks to make a decision about her case.

As we reported last week, Alysia Prater had until today to decide whether to take a plea deal or fight the charge. Her attorney tells us a judge decided today to postpone the case until January 27.

A grand jury indicted Prater for felony abuse of a dependent adult following our Community Watchdog investigation into the handling of past abuse cases at Greene Valley.

Witnesses said Prater hit a woman in the face with a shoe two years ago. Prater denied the allegation, but resigned as a result.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s