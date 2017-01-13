Elvis in Downtown Kingsport concert to benefit Nicaragua missions

KINGSPORT, TN – Award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist, Matt Elvis Dollar, and his Million Dollar Band, The Cadillacs, will bring you “An Evening with Elvis” on January 14th at 7:00 PM at Lamplight Theatre in Downtown Kingsport.

A portion of the proceeds from this show will benefit Matt’s mission trip to Nicaragua in March.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.LampLightTheatre.com or by calling the LampLight Theatre box office at 423-343-1766.

Seating is general admission, and doors will open at 6:00 PM. LampLight Theatre is located at 140 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.