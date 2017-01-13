Clayborn Temple in Memphis, famous during Civil Rights Era, gets $400k grant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – The National Park Service has awarded Memphis a $400,000 grant for preservation of the historic Clayborn Temple, which served as the home base for the sanitation workers strike that brought civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. to the city.

The grant was announced Thursday, along with funding for more than 35 other projects associated with the civil rights movement across the country.

Located downtown, the church was the starting point for a march led by King in support of sanitation workers who demanded better working conditions in March 1968. King also spoke at the church several times.

Shuttered for years, Clayborn Temple is currently being restored.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, a Democrat, all praised the funding.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.