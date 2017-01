OAK RIDGE (WATE) – A 4-year-old child is dead and five others are hurt after a two car collision at the intersection of Emory Valley Road and Lafayette Drive in Oak Ridge Friday afternoon.

Police say four adults and one child that were in an SUV involved in the crash have been taken to UT Medical Center. Their conditions have not been released.

Two people inside the other car involved in the wreck were not injured.

Crews have cleared the scene and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.