WATCH LIVE: President Barack Obama awards Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom

CHICAGO (AP) –

Obama awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom

Eds: APNewsNow.

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Barack Obama is awarding Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

A teary-eyed Biden accepted the medal, the highest civilian honor, at a ceremony at the White House Thursday.

Obama says he is bestowing the honor on Biden for “faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations.”

Obama says choosing Joe Biden to be his vice president was the first and best choice he made.

He says Biden – “the scrappy kid from Scranton who became Delaware’s favorite son” – has not only been a great vice president during the past eight years, but he also was an unexpected gift. Obama says that in Biden, he gained a brother.

Obama says he loves Biden and his wife, Jill, like family. He says their friendship has been one of the “great joys” for the Obama family.

The Bidens were in the audience at Chicago’s McCormick Place convention center for Obama’s farewell address.

Obama and Biden embraced onstage after the speech.

See also: FULL TEXT: President Obama’s farewell address