Tennessee woman who tried to self abort pleads guilty to felony

By JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press Published:
Anna Yocca (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
Anna Yocca (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee woman accused of trying to end her pregnancy with a coat hanger has pleaded guilty to a felony.

Court documents show 32-year-old Anna Yocca pleaded guilty this week to attempted procurement of a miscarriage.

The court documents say the Murfreesboro woman was sentenced to one year with credit for time served. She had been incarcerated since December 2015, and jail officials say she has been released.

Police said Yocca filled a bathtub with water in September 2015 and attempted an abortion with a coat hanger. After she began bleeding, her boyfriend took her to a hospital and doctors delivered a 24-week-old, 1.5-pound baby.

The public defender’s office did not comment and prosecutors didn’t immediately return a phone message.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s