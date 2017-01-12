Tennessee lawmaker criticizes ‘predatory’ state lottery ads

NASHVILLE (WATE/WJHL) – The largest provided for education in the state of Tennessee is getting some negative feedback. Tennessee state representative Andy Holt sounding off against The Tennessee Lottery. He told the media the lottery’s recent ads are “predatory and out of hand.”

Holt said he’s fed up with the lottery commercials he said he heard, pointing out the problems with three specific ones. He says one of them shows a clerk convincing a man to buy a “Biscuits and Gravy” lottery ticket instead of the actual food items. He says the commercial gives the message the man can win and get all the biscuits and gravy he wants.

He also calls out a commercial that was played over the Christmas holiday. Holt says the day that celebrates the birth of Christ should not be used as a marketing gimmick – which encourages people to sin and practice addictive behaviors.

Holt claims these commercials are preying on the poor to help pay for the education of the middle and upper class.

“The message that is resounding to me through that marketing message is this idea of selling the false hope of hey, if you will just buy this ticket instead of this breakfast, then you will have the opportunity to get $2,500 or $10,000 or whatever the case may be,” he said.

Holt says he plans to draft legislation to hopefully create a committee to approve commercials made by the Tennessee Lottery Association.

He promises the state will take action saying,” If it doesn’t immediately stop, there will be legislation to put an end to it. Mark my words.”

News Channel 11 reached out to the Tennessee Lottery Association, but a spokesperson said they preferred to not respond.

Holt told WATE says he hasn’t reached out to the association with his concerns. In addition, Holt was also not able to provide copies of the commercials to which he referred.

The Tennessee Lottery has funded scholarships for colleges and universities since 2004. According to its website, more than 100,000 people benefit from those scholarships every year.