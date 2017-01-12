Tank spills diesel fuel into Sullivan County creek

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Jim Bean confirmed that a tank in Sullivan County leaked diesel into a nearby creek, which flows into South Holston River.

Bean said the leak happened sometime over the past few days, and that diesel went into Morrell Creek, which is located between Hickory Tree Road and Morrell Town Road.

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has been on scene and assessing the situation.

Nothing is leaking from the tank now, Bean said.

Morrell Creek flows into the river.

We should have more information on the leak and its effects on the environment later this afternoon.