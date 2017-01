Here is a look at our Tails and Paws for Thursday, January 12, 2017.

If you are interested in any of the animals that you see in the video, you can pay the animals at shelter a visit or give them a call for more information.

Washington County – Johnson City Animal Shelter

3411 N.Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601

Phone: 926-8769

Washington County – Johnson City Animal Shelter

Or you can pay a visit to the animal shelter closest to you.