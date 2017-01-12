Samsung outsourcing some recalled washing machine repairs to Dish Network

LACKAWANNA, NY (WIVB) – In early November last year, Samsung notified the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, it was recalling 2.8 million of the company’s top loading washing machines, due to reports of the top flying off and in some cases causing injuries.

Steve and Cindy Bigaj contacted Samsung to get their new top loader fixed, but found out—much to their surprise—the repairs would not be performed by Samsung, the retailer who sold the washer to them, or even an appliance repair shop.

Instead, Samsung referred the Bigaj’s to Dish Network, the satellite TV provider. Steve was stunned, “I found it hard to believe that a satellite TV company was doing the repairs.” Samsung has apparently contracted with Dish Network to handle some of the appliance repairs.

So they called the repair hotline, and Steve said the Dish call center seemed to be geared more for TV customers, “They kept asking about our TV service, and the number off our cable box, and our billing number.” Steve said he tried to explain he was calling about the washing machine recall, “and they had no idea what we were talking about.”

Even worse than dealing with a satellite TV company to repair their washer, Steve and Cindy made two appointments to get the machine repaired, and got stiffed both times. So they went back to the appliance dealer, who set up a third appointment for the repairs.

“The same thing happened–they never showed up,” said Steve who was flustered because he had taken time off from work for the appointment. “When I called them they said it has been cancelled. Then I stopped it at that, because I was not going to do another day waiting for nothing.”

Steve and Cindy are baffled, why they can’t just call on the retailer that sold them the washer? “Let them deal with getting paid from Samsung, or however they do it,” Bigaj said, “but I would like to just get our machine fixed, so we can use it properly, and not have the fear of it coming apart.”

News 4 tried contacting Samsung, by email, to ask why the Bigaj’s can’t get their washing machine repaired, but so, without success. In the meantime, the Steve and Cindy are only washing small loads of laundry, as per the recommendations of Samsung.