Police serve man forgery warrants, find multiple drugs

Riley Hicks- Courtesy of Church Hill Police Department
CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – Church Hill Police Department detectives and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Wednesday on several drug charges while serving several forgery warrants at his apartment on Silver Lake Road.

According to a CHPD news release, officers arrested Riley James Hicks, 31, of Church Hill.

During his arrest, officers said syringes, spoons with pill residue, cut straws, a marijuana pipe were found, as well as several controlled substances, including legend drugs and Clonazepam.

Officers also found marijuana, several partial pieces of a substance believed to be Suboxone, as well as a clear rock-like substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine.

Hicks was charged with maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are used, stored or sold, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange and possession of schedule II drug.

All items found by officers were seized and submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for identification.

