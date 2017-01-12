Only handful of suboxone clinics apply for state license under new state law

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL)- A new state rule went into effect Thursday requiring licenses for suboxone clinics but News Channel 11 found out only a handful of clinics across the state have submitted applications for a license.

For the first time, the state will have the power to regulate the doctors and clinics that prescribe the addiction medication. Under the new rules, clinics will have to provide patients with individual treatment plans, care and drug testing. Clinics will also have to implement a plan cut down on drug diversion. State investigators will also have the authority to conduct annual inspections and investigate complaints at clinics.

Paul Trivette, a stakeholder involved during the rule-making process and executive director of Tennessee Recovery Coalition said this will ensure accountability. “For the first step, this is an excellent thing. It’s going to hit approximately 100-150 facilities in the state that will be subject to it,” Trivette said.

As of Thursday morning, state records showed only 17 applications had been submitted for non-residential office-based opiate treatment facility licenses. Eight of the applications were for operations in the Tri-Cities. An official with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said all of the applications are still in the review process and existing clinics can continue to operate unless otherwise notified by the state.

The agency official said, “Over a period of time, the Department will begin enforcing compliance standards on qualifying OBOT facilities. If a qualifying facility is determined to be operating without proper licensure, the Department will work with the entity to ensure compliance. The Department will take the appropriate actions as needed for entities that continue to operate in violation of the rules.” The spokesperson said the goal is to ensure that facilities are providing the appropriate level of care to patients in need.

It is unclear how many clinics in northeast Tennessee will have to apply for a license. Only operations that treat 50 percent and 150 or more patients with buprenorphine or products containing controlled substances designed to treat opioid use disorder are required to apply for a license.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.