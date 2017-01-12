Milligan College Athletics to host MLK Day basketball tournament

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Jan. 12, 2017) – In celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the Milligan College men’s basketball program will host a tournament featuring some of the region’s top high school talent, including Rabun Gap, Asheville Christian Academy and Mountain Mission. Two JV Milligan games and two high school games are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16, inside Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.

The first game of the day is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. as the Milligan JV women’s basketball team will face Bryan College. Milligan’s JV men’s team will follow at 3 p.m., also versus Bryan.

After the JV men finish up, Rabun Gap and Mountain Mission’s B squad will square off at 5 p.m. Asheville Christian Academy and Mountain Mission’s A squad will square off at 7 p.m.

“We’re excited to host these programs and their student-athletes at Milligan,” said Mark Fox, vice president for athletics and student development. “This gives us a chance to provide an opportunity for our local community to see national-level high school teams compete. To be able to do this in conjunction with our campus celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is an additional benefit.”

The celebration will include Milligan students coming to represent different cultures and heritages from around the world. Display tables will be set up to offer interesting facts, crafts and food, and the students will also take part in halftime games and giveaways.

General admission is $5 although students with a Milligan ID can get in free of charge.