McDonald’s employee allegedly sets fire in women’s restroom in Kingsport, avoids arrest

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport arson detectives say they need your help finding a McDonald’s employee accused of setting a fire inside a women’s restroom.

The Kingsport Fire Department said on December 23 around 12:30 p.m. they responded to a fire at the McDonald’s located at 1501 Lynn Garden Drive in Kingsport.

Firefighters located the fire in the women’s restroom where they found an unoccupied toilet stall with the door locked from the outside. Once firefighters were able to enter the stall they found a trash can that had been on fire, but extinguished by the sprinkler system.

Investigators say surveillance video showed an employee, Amber Mazen, was the last person inside the restroom before the fire was discovered by a customer.

Detectives interviewed Mazen on December 29, who admitted that she lit an item on fire, placed in the trash and left the stall – locking the door from the outside.

Afterwards, officers obtained a warrant for her arrest, charging her with aggravated arson.

Police believe she is deliberately avoiding arrest and they need your help finding her.

If you can help detectives locate Mazen, call detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

You can also click here to leave an anonymous tip. Just make sure to fill out the “Citizen Feedback” form.