Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman adopts a baby girl

FILE - This Nov. 2, 2016 file photo shows Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. On Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, Schlapman posted a picture of her adopted daughter Dolly Grace on Instagram. Schlapman and her husband Stephen have another daughter, Daisy. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman has adopted a baby girl named Dolly.

The 47-year-old country singer posted a picture Thursday on Instagram of Dolly Grace, who joined the family after a successful domestic adoption, according to the group’s publicist. Schlapman and her husband Stephen have another daughter, Daisy.

The Georgia-born Schlapman is one-fourth of the Grammy-winning vocal group, which also includes Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook. Little Big Town’s hits include “Girl Crush” and “Pontoon.”

Members of Little Big Town, from left, Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild perform "Better Man" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Schlapman also hosts a cooking show on Great American Country network called “Simply Southern” and she recently released a cookbook.

