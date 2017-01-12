Kingsport police: Large trucks, tools – thousands in damage at Kingsport business following burglary

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Detectives with the Kingsport Police Department need your help solving a business burglary where two large trucks and the titles to more than 30 vehicles were taken.

The burglaries happened back-to-back in late December at Roberts Radiators located at 2112 Idle Hour Road.

Kingsport detectives say on the morning of December 28, 2016, the business owner found that the back door of the business had been pried open the night before.

He told police the only thing that appeared to be missing was a folder containing titles to more than 30 vehicles. The owner initially did not report the folder missing, he thought that somehow he may have misplaced the folder.

The next morning, the owner returned to find that his business was targeted again. Several items were stolen – including two commercial trucks, a laptop, and several power tools.

Detectives say the suspect or suspects used one of the vehicles to push another vehicle that was blocking the parking lot exit.

The stolen trucks included a red 1990 GMC Topkick heavy flatbed truck and a white 2002 Chevrolet HD3500 low-wall dump truck – worth $8,000 and $15,000, respectively.

The other items that were taken are worth a total of $6,000.

In addition, the business sustained nearly $50,000 in damages — including damages to the structure and a vehicle that’s been deemed a loss.

Surveillance cameras at a nearby home recorded, around 3:00 a.m. on December 29, what’s believed to be the two stolen trucks traveling away from the business towards Bloomingdale Road.

Detectives believe more than one person may be involved.

If you have any information that can help detectives, call the Criminal Investigations Division at Criminal at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Dispatch at 423-246-9111. You can also leave tip anonymously using the Citizen Feedback form located at the following link:

https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us