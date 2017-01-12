Johnson Co. homecoming princess shares crown with student who has cerebral palsy

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A local high school student is gaining a lot of attention after an act of kindness she shared with another student.

Her father captured the moment on camera and now it’s been viewed thousands of times on social media.

Becky Reece’s mother, Denise Ruddy, says her daughter loves princesses.

“Since she was really, really little she’s been in love with princesses,” Ruddy said.

Becky, a student at Johnson County High School, is diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

“She’s always just been real sweet and loves everyone and just puts a smile on everybody’s face,” said student Cameron Clawson.

Melinda Rozier, a junior at JCHS, has known Becky since elementary school.

When she was nominated for homecoming court at school, she had an idea.

“Becky was nominated back for football season but did not get enough votes. So I decided that if I was to win princess that I would want to somehow incorporate her into it,” Rozier said.

“I told her, I said you’re not guaranteed the crown. And I said it is a possibility you won’t win princess,” Cheerleading Coach Summar Eller explained.

But on homecoming night, Rozier was crowned princess.

It’s what happened next, however, that has everyone talking.

Rozier, taking the microphone, told the crowd “Hi. I would think that this title would be better if I could share it with miss Becky Reece, who was nominated out of her class but did not make it onto the court”.

“A lot of people thought that it might have been planned, but it wasn’t,” explained Teresa Niemann, Rozier’s mother. “I mean, she was going to do the crown for her regardless. She had purchased it with her own money and she said even if she didn’t win she was going to give it to her, because she’s still a princess no matter what.”

It’s that act of kindness that made the entire school proud, including Becky’s mother.

“It moved me to tears for someone her age to show such a huge act of kindness. It was just so meaningful that she wanted to make sure that Becky was recognized,” said Ruddy.

Rozier’s father, Lindsey Niemann, told News Channel 11 “I’m so proud of my daughter. She brings joy to a lot of people’s life”.

She remains humble and said she never wanted recognition.

“I just wanted to do something special for her,” Rozier said.

