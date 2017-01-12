Johnson City Commission discusses future improvements

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- On Thursday, the Johnson City Commission met to discuss future projects, as well as what could be improved.

The meeting began with a review of their Citizen Survey, which asked residents for their opinions on multiple topics within the city. These included safety, mobility, and wellness.

Overall, Johnson City scored high in each section; however the document shows the city scoring low on mobility.

“I think the main thing that came out of the citizen survey was the respondents, they’re pretty happy with the direction the cities going in that gives us some confirmation that we’re on the right track,” Mayor David Tomita, for Johnson City, said.

The meeting concluded with a discussion on future capital improvement projects. These are projects that are vital for the community and are covered in the city’s budget.

An example would be equipment for different agencies, like law enforcement and fire departments. The city is required to replace different pieces of equipment to ensure the departments are well equipped

