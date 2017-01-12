I-26 westbound shut down at Rock Springs exit due to incident involving law enforcement

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
Scene on Interstate 26 at the Rock Springs exit - (WJHL)
Scene on Interstate 26 at the Rock Springs exit - (WJHL)

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officials confirmed that Interstate 26 westbound at the Rock Springs exit is shutdown until further notice.

KPD spokesperson Tom Patton said there has been a law enforcement related incident which is currently under investigation.

Pictures from the scene at the Rock Springs exit in Kingsport

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s