I-26 westbound shut down at Rock Springs exit due to incident involving law enforcement

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officials confirmed that Interstate 26 westbound at the Rock Springs exit is shutdown until further notice.
KPD spokesperson Tom Patton said there has been a law enforcement related incident which is currently under investigation.
Pictures from the scene at the Rock Springs exit in Kingsport
