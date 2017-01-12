Former Kansas quarterback transferring to Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA — It is rebuilding time at Virginia Tech…The Hokies have seen some of their top performers from this past season declare for the NFL draft, but are slowly beginning to find the pieces to try and fill their shoes.

After striking gold last season with transfer Jerod Evans, the Hokies hope they can find success with another transfer.

On Wednesday, Virginia Tech added it’s second transfer quarterback in as many weeks, picking up Kansas sophomore Ryan Willis..

Willis started for the Jayhawks as a freshman, but lost his starting roll this past year.

Willis joins fellow QB A.J. Bush who transferred to tech last week, however, unlike Bush, Willis will have to sit out a year per NCAA rules, but will have two years of eligibility starting in 2018.