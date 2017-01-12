Farmers market could be coming to Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, TN(WJHL)- The city of Elizabethton could soon see its own farmers market. The Downtown Elizabethton Farmers Market Association is leading the effort.

Elizabethton has held farmers markets in the past, but they were unsuccessful. The association researched why they did not work out.

“We contacted people who have tried to do farmers markets in Elizabethton before, got feedback on why they weren’t successful, how we can navigate the success of this market and we really got a lot of feedback,” Cheri Tenni, with the Downtown Elizabethton Farmers Market Association, said.

However, the city council has to approve the request. They will vote on Thursday.

If approved the farmers market would take place on Tuesdays starting at 5:00pm in the First Christian Church parking lot.

