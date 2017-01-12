ETSU Track and Field hosts first indoor meet this weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Jan. 12, 2017) – The ETSU men’s and women’s track and field teams will open its season inside the ETSU/MSHA Athletic Center on January 13th and concluding on the 14th.

“We are looking forward to opening up the 2017 Track and Field indoor season this weekend. It’s a great opportunity for our kids to compete on their home track facility and get the early season jitters out of their system,” said the Director of track & field/cross country George Watts.

“At the same time, this is a very important meet considering we have just four meets before hosting the Southern Conference Championship on February 25-26. We have a combined nine conference champions returning to this year’s teams as well as NCAA qualifier Mike Williams (Mt. Laurel, N.J.). I believe this year’s teams have several athletes that can qualify for the NCAA Championships with the potential of scoring points at the national meet.”

Named Second Team All-American, Williams, looks to continue his success in the indoor competition. The senior was the SoCon Indoor Champion in the 60mH and 400mH last season. Senior Jacob Dunlap (Fulks Run, Va.) has his eyes set to improve from last year. The Fulks Run native claimed the top mark last season for ETSU in the shot put (14.53) and weighted throw (13.41).

Reigning Indoor and Outdoor Track SoCon Freshman of the Year, Kyra Atkins (Greer, S.C.), looks to continue her success from last season as well. She finished second at the SoCon Indoor Championships in the 60mH after setting a personal best time of 8.38 during the preliminary round. Senior Katie Hirko (Oley, Pa.) competed in five indoor meets last season and earned the victory in the distance medley relay at the ETSU Invitational.

“I feel this team is better prepared for our opening competition than any of the previous teams since I’ve been at ETSU, said Watts. “Our primary goal for the weekend is to test our fitness levels and put on a good show for the home crowd as well as the many parents and family who come out in support of their sons and daughters. Although we will hold out several athletes nursing injuries and sicknesses, I feel we will be well represented by the competing athletes throughout the competition.”

The meet will begin on Friday with the women’s weighted throw prelims at 9 a.m. with the final event of day one starting at 5:45 p.m. Saturday will begin at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 6:40 p.m. with the men’s 4 x 400 meter relay final.

BY ETSU