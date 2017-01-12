Elizabethton City Council votes yes to contract extension for Twins

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Elizabethton’s City Council unanimously voted yes to a contract extension for the Elizabethton Twins.

Last month, Mayor Kurt Alexander said the Minnesota Twins agreed to the contract.

On Thursday, the city council officially gave it the stamp of approval.

Alexander said the Twins will stay in Elizabethton for at least the next year on the condition that they get some upgrades to their stadium.

The mayor said he’s confident talks with the Minnesota Twins will continue. The Minor League team wants an estimated $3.2 million in upgrades to their stadium in Elizabethton.

The city hopes the Minnesota Twins can pay for a third of the cost.

